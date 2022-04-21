‘Cash Cab’ host Ben Bailey returns to Spokane Comedy Club

It sounds like Ben Bailey is in his “Cash Cab” while calling for a chat about his shows Friday and Saturday at Spokane Comedy Club.

“I am in a vehicle, but it’s not the Cash Cab,” Bailey said while calling from Morristown, N.J. “I have the original Cash Cab in the garage. It’s there collecting dust.”

The host of “Cash Cab,” an entertaining moving game show in which unsuspecting customers in Manhattan are picked up and have the opportunity to win cash by answering trivia questions, doesn’t know if the popular program will return.

“There is nothing as of right now with ‘Cash Cab,’ ” Bailey said. “The show ran out of options with Bravo.”

However, that gives Bailey time to focus on his podcast and comedy.

“It’s great that I have time to get out there and go on the road and do what I love, which is comedy,” Bailey said

Bailey, 51, will not reveal what he will deliver when he returns to Spokane.

“I only do weather-related material,” he joked. “I don’t talk about what’s topical. What will I talk about? Well, it could be anything.”

However, Bailey will note what will not be part of his set.

“Unlike most or many comics, I don’t have a single joke about COVID,” Bailey said. “I think there’s been enough about that.”

Bailey is looking forward to returning to Spokane. “I haven’t been there since before the pandemic, but I love it there,” he said.

“I look forward to staying at the Davenport, and I can’t wait to sit in the big red wagon again. When I told the audience at the club the last time I was there that I was in the big wagon, they laughed.”