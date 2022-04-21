Gardening: Cold weather chills plants’ growth

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

This spring is starting out as a challenge for gardeners. Last week’s low temperatures frosted even hardy plants and has slowed tree leaf-out and blooming. Even the weeds are growing more slowly than usual. This week’s weather is a little warmer, but we need to stay prepared to protect plants for several more weeks.

Normally, this would be the time to plant out cool season vegetables starts like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, onions, carrots, spinach, peas and potatoes. However, the ground is still cold so germination and growth will be slowed enough to set the plants back. Unless you are in one of the notorious cold pockets in the region, try planting but then cover the seedlings with a light layer of mulch to protect them. The mulch will help hold in the ground heat and hopefully keep the plants away from frost. Keep some sheets or tarps handy just in case the temperatures really drop and head into the low 20s.

If the weather stays unreasonably cold into May and we get more frost, flowering shrubs and trees might have their blooms damaged. This will be devastating for fruit trees because the flowers will die before they can set fruit. Peach, apricot and cherry trees that bloom the earliest of all the fruit trees will likely be damaged followed a couple of weeks later by the apples, plums and pears. There isn’t much a homeowner can do to protect fruit trees in a backyard if freezing occurs while the trees are blooming. Growers in the commercial orchards have giant fans and smudge pots that help keep the air moving around their trees.

If this cold weather hangs on into mid-May, don’t attempt to plant warm season vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, beans until very late May or early June. All of these are easily killed by frost. Even after you have planted them, keep tarps, floating row cover, sheets or even some pots handy for a quick cover up if freezing temperatures are forecast. We have had frosts into the second week of June in the past. Don’t even think about planting basil until mid-June. It needs warm soil and is very sensitive to low temperatures. If its too cold, the plants get stunted and have a hard time recovering to grow well. If you buy basil starts, keep them in the house in good light until it warms up.

Because it is cold, there may still be time to get a crabgrass preemergent out on your lawn. This needs to be put down before growth starts because it disrupts the seed germination and thus eliminates the plant.

It is still a little early to turn sprinklers on because of the freezing potential. Wait until early May to do that. Believe me, sprinkler repair is not cheap.

Tip of the week: The cold weather has slowed weed growth so get out there and get some weeding done. After you finish weeding, lay down 2 or 3 inches of mulch to keep them from coming back.