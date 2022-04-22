Prep roundup: Gavin Wideman homers twice for Mt. Spokane; Bethany Ray, Maliyah Mann pace University softball over Ferris

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 8, Lewis and Clark 2: Gavin Wideman hit two home runs with four RBIs and the Wildcats (13-4, 12-2) beat the visiting Tigers (7-9, 6-8). Sam Martins pitched a complete game with four strikeouts with no walks for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 7, Ridgeline 0: Dresden Pylur pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and the Panthers (13-3, 12-2) beat the visiting Falcons (1-14, 1-13). Emerson Fleck hit two doubles and a single for Mead.

University 11, North Central 0: Peyton Fletcher had three hits and two RBIs and the Titans (13-3, 12-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-14, 1-13). Dominic Longo had two hits with three RBIs for University.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 2: Michael Cunneely pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and the Bullpups (11-6, 9-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-12, 4-10).

Ferris 3, Central Valley 2: Alex Williams had three hits and the Saxons (4-10, 4-10) beat the visiting Bears (9-8, 9-5). Hayden Hockett led Central Valley with two hits.

Colville 10, Freeman 0: Fox Bateman threw a complete game with seven strikeouts, added a hit with two RBIs from the plate and the Crimson Hawks (11-4, 8-1) beat the visiting Scotties (3-12, 1-7).

Deer Park 16, Newport 6: Braylon Dean had four hits and seven RBIs and the visiting Stags (13-4, 8-2) beat the Grizzlies (4-4, 3-4).

Fastpitch Softball

Mt. Spokane 17, Ridgeline 1: Willow Almquist hit a home run with six RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (9-4, 9-2) beat the Falcons (3-8, 3-8). Payton Dressler added two doubles and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

University 5, Ferris 3: Bethany Ray had three hits with one RBI and the Titans (10-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Saxons (8-5, 6-5). Maliyah Mann added two hits and a double for University.

Central Valley 11, Cheney 7: Alexis Henry batted in four runners and the visiting Bears (5-8, 5-6) beat the Blackhawks (7-6, 7-4). Molly McGovern added two hits for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 19, North Central 2: Marley Lalone had two hits with a three-run triple and the visiting Tigers (1-12, 1-10) beat the Wolfpack (1-10, 1-10). Halli Stewart had five strikeouts for LC.

Moscow 18, Lakeland 10 (Game 1): Olivia Staudinger hit a home run with three RBI’s and the Hawks (6-7, 3-4) beat the visiting Bears (4-8, 1-6). Bella Fleischman hit a home run for Moscow.

Moscow 15, Lakeland 4 (Game 2): Amanda Pouchnik hit a homerun and five RBIs and the visiting Bears (5-8, 2-6) beat the Hawks (6-8, 3-5). Payton Sterling and Harely See both hit a homerun with two RBI’s for Lakeland.

Boys Soccer

Mead 4, Ridgeline 0: Ryan Taigen scored a goal with two assists and the visiting Panthers (6-4-1, 5-3) beat the Falcons (8-4-0, 4-4).

Cheney 2, Ferris 1: Joe Parry scored the game-tying goal to send the match to a shootout but the Saxons (5-7, 2-6) lost to the visiting Blackhawks (1-12, 1-8).

Boys Tennis

Mead 7, University 0: No.1 Singles - Joe Robl (Mea) def. Jace Henderson (Uni) 6-2, 6-1. No.1 Doubles - Oliver Hammond/Charlie Ring (Mea) def. Hyrum Osborn/Saxton Schultz (Uni) 6-0, 6-0.

Post Falls 7, East Valley 0: No.1 Singles- Summit Newell (PF) def. Brayson Kirby 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Isaac Gondo/Coalby Colkins (PF) def. Eric Pritchard/Juan Morales 6-0, 6-0.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: No.1 Singles- Dillingham (Lak) def. Grella 6-0, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Shaimon/Hanson def. M.Wood/L.Wood 6-0, 6-1.

Girls Tennis

East Valley 4, Post Falls 3: No. 1 Singles - Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Mattie Martenson (PF) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles - Madi Barkley/Addie Muir (PF) def. Samara Reyes/Kinzie Bennett (EV) 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

Deer Park 5, Lakeside 0: No.1 Singles- Issy Strugarevic (DP) def. Abi Eschenbacher 6-1, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Rebecca Bundy/Carlie Bundy def. Brook Leale/Abigail Boykin 6-1, 6-3.

Freeman 3-2, Colville 2-3: No. 1Singles- Abby Bryant (Fre) def. Shaylee Davis 8-1. No.1 Doubles- Meghan Rhodes/Abby Lytle (Col) def. Lilly Nelson/Ava Mounts 6-3, 6-4.; No.1 Singles- Ashley Boswell (Fre) def. Shaylee Davis 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Meghan Rhodes/Abby Lytle (Col) def. Lilly Nelson/Claire Berryman 6-4, 6-1.

Lind-Ritzville 4, Kettle Falls 0: No.1 Singles - Destiny Wells (LR) def. Robyn W. (KF) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles - Amy Anderson/Alexis Melcher (LR) def. Kate G./Ashley K. (KF) 6-0, 6-1.