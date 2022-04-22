The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gavin Wideman homers twice for Mt. Spokane; Bethany Ray, Maliyah Mann pace University softball over Ferris

UPDATED: Fri., April 22, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 8, Lewis and Clark 2:  Gavin Wideman hit two home runs with four RBIs and the Wildcats (13-4, 12-2) beat the visiting Tigers (7-9, 6-8). Sam Martins pitched a complete game with four strikeouts with no walks for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 7, Ridgeline 0: Dresden Pylur pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and the Panthers (13-3, 12-2) beat the visiting Falcons (1-14, 1-13). Emerson Fleck hit two doubles and a single for Mead.

University 11, North Central 0: Peyton Fletcher had three hits and two RBIs and the Titans (13-3, 12-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-14, 1-13). Dominic Longo had two hits with three RBIs for University.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 2: Michael Cunneely pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and the Bullpups (11-6, 9-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-12, 4-10).

Ferris 3, Central Valley 2: Alex Williams had three hits and the Saxons (4-10, 4-10) beat the visiting Bears (9-8, 9-5). Hayden Hockett led Central Valley with two hits.

Colville 10, Freeman 0: Fox Bateman threw a complete game with seven strikeouts, added a hit with two RBIs from the plate and the Crimson Hawks (11-4, 8-1) beat the visiting Scotties (3-12, 1-7).

Deer Park 16, Newport 6: Braylon Dean had four hits and seven RBIs and the visiting Stags (13-4, 8-2) beat the Grizzlies (4-4, 3-4).

 

Fastpitch Softball

Mt. Spokane 17, Ridgeline 1: Willow Almquist hit a home run with six RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (9-4, 9-2) beat the Falcons (3-8, 3-8). Payton Dressler added two doubles and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

University 5, Ferris 3: Bethany Ray had three hits with one RBI and the Titans (10-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Saxons (8-5, 6-5). Maliyah Mann added two hits and a double for University.

Central Valley 11, Cheney 7: Alexis Henry batted in four runners and the visiting Bears (5-8, 5-6) beat the Blackhawks (7-6, 7-4). Molly McGovern added two hits for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 19, North Central 2: Marley Lalone had two hits with a three-run triple and the visiting Tigers (1-12, 1-10) beat the Wolfpack (1-10, 1-10). Halli Stewart had five strikeouts for LC.

Moscow 18, Lakeland 10 (Game 1): Olivia Staudinger hit a home run with three RBI’s and the Hawks (6-7, 3-4) beat the visiting Bears (4-8, 1-6). Bella Fleischman hit a home run for Moscow.

Moscow 15, Lakeland 4 (Game 2): Amanda Pouchnik hit a homerun and five RBIs and the visiting Bears (5-8, 2-6) beat the Hawks (6-8, 3-5). Payton Sterling and Harely See both hit a homerun with two RBI’s for Lakeland.

Boys Soccer

Mead 4, Ridgeline 0: Ryan Taigen scored a goal with two assists and the visiting Panthers (6-4-1, 5-3) beat the Falcons (8-4-0, 4-4).

Cheney 2, Ferris 1: Joe Parry scored the game-tying goal to send the match to a shootout but the Saxons (5-7, 2-6) lost to the visiting Blackhawks (1-12, 1-8).

Boys Tennis

Mead 7, University 0: No.1 Singles - Joe Robl (Mea) def. Jace Henderson (Uni) 6-2, 6-1. No.1 Doubles - Oliver Hammond/Charlie Ring (Mea) def. Hyrum Osborn/Saxton Schultz (Uni) 6-0, 6-0.

Post Falls 7, East Valley 0: No.1 Singles- Summit Newell (PF) def. Brayson Kirby 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Isaac Gondo/Coalby Colkins (PF) def. Eric Pritchard/Juan Morales 6-0, 6-0.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: No.1 Singles- Dillingham (Lak) def. Grella 6-0, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Shaimon/Hanson def. M.Wood/L.Wood 6-0, 6-1.

Girls Tennis

East Valley 4, Post Falls 3: No. 1 Singles - Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Mattie Martenson (PF) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles - Madi Barkley/Addie Muir (PF) def. Samara Reyes/Kinzie Bennett (EV) 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.

Deer Park 5, Lakeside 0: No.1 Singles- Issy Strugarevic (DP) def. Abi Eschenbacher 6-1, 6-1. No.1 Doubles- Rebecca Bundy/Carlie Bundy def. Brook Leale/Abigail Boykin 6-1, 6-3.

Freeman 3-2, Colville 2-3: No. 1Singles- Abby Bryant (Fre) def. Shaylee Davis 8-1. No.1 Doubles- Meghan Rhodes/Abby Lytle (Col) def. Lilly Nelson/Ava Mounts 6-3, 6-4.; No.1 Singles- Ashley Boswell (Fre) def. Shaylee Davis 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Meghan Rhodes/Abby Lytle (Col) def. Lilly Nelson/Claire Berryman 6-4, 6-1.

Lind-Ritzville 4, Kettle Falls 0: No.1 Singles - Destiny Wells (LR) def. Robyn W. (KF) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles - Amy Anderson/Alexis Melcher (LR) def. Kate G./Ashley K. (KF) 6-0, 6-1.

