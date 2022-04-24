aw_220425_weather
UPDATED: Sun., April 24, 2022
A trough of low pressure moves in Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Our high temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.
More thunderstorms are possible Tuesday.
The seven-day outlook is showing a slight chance of showers are possible as we finish up the workweek and head into Bloomsday weekend.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.