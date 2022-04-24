The Dirt: Lakeside Capital Group explores plans for Terminal 7 office/warehouse project on former Triumph Composite Systems site

Spokane-based private equity firm Lakeside Capital Group is exploring plans to convert the former Triumph Composite Systems manufacturing plant on the West Plains into office and warehouse space.

Coeur d’Alene-based Architects West filed a pre-development application with the city for the project, dubbed Terminal 7, which is a nod to the building’s history of housing aerospace companies Boeing and Triumph.

The 386,000-square-foot former manufacturing plant at 1514 S. Flint Road could be split into nine separate tenant spaces of varying sizes, with the smallest about 22,100 square feet and larger spaces up to 54,400 square feet, site plans show.

“Basically, what we want to do is develop the site, refresh the building and refresh the office space up in the front,” said Jason Kindred, partner at Lakeside Capital Group. “We are contemplating a potential co-working facility and event center in a lot of that front office space. As far as the rest of the building, we are working to develop it as a potential distribution hub with several different suites available for some of those smaller distribution operations.”

A pre-development application does not necessarily indicate the project will occur, but rather the applicant is seeking input from the city on whether development plans are feasible for the site.

Kindred emphasized the project is in a conceptual stage, so details are fluid on how Lakeside Capital Group will divide the tenant spaces in the building and develop the surrounding retail parcels.

Lakeside Capital Group has not yet secured tenants or set a groundbreaking date for the project, he said.

“We are just getting the process started to begin redeveloping that site,” Kindred said. “Our idea now is to put the concepts together, talk to the city and understand what our limitations will be.”

Lakeside Capital Group purchased the former Triumph Composite Systems plant and the 50-acre site it occupied for $13 million in March 2021, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Lakeside Capital Group, which has ownership in Post Falls-based aerospace company ATC Manufacturing Inc., met with Triumph executives to coordinate purchase of the West Plains plant before it hit the market, Kindred told The Spokesman-Review in July.

Kindred is also CEO of ATC Manufacturing Inc.

Triumph, which was making ducting and floor panels for aircraft in the building, announced last year it would permanently cease operations at the plant by 2022, citing production rate reductions and travel industry restrictions because of the pandemic.

Triumph consolidated operations in a portion of the building, where the company is wrapping up contract work, Kindred said.

Boeing Co. built the factory in 1990 to produce a variety of composite and thermoplastic aircraft parts.

Boeing sold the building to Triumph in 2003.

Christian academy plans new school

The Oaks Classical Christian Academy is planning a new private school in Spokane Valley.

The academy is building a two-story, 42,880-square-foot-plus school on an 8-acre vacant site at 11711 E. 24th Ave., according to an environmental review submitted to the Washington state Department of Ecology.

Spokane-based Fusion Architecture is designing the project.

Construction is slated to begin in the summer, according to the environmental review.

The Oaks Classical Christian Academy is currently located adjacent to the project site at 2303 S. Bowdish Road.

Bruchi’s to revamp location in north Spokane

Spokane-based sandwich chain Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs is planning a major overhaul to its north Spokane restaurant.

Architecture All Forms, of Spokane, filed a pre-development application with the city to potentially demolish an existing Bruchi’s eatery and replace it with a 2,400-square-foot new restaurant with a drive-thru and 21 parking spaces at 6730 N. Division St.

The project cost has not yet been determined.

Bruchi’s was founded by Bruce Greene in 1990. The restaurant chain changed its name to Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs in 1991 after discovering success with selling cheesesteaks.

Bruchi’s has seven locations in the Spokane area.