UPDATED: Mon., April 25, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis FS1
6:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami NBA
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Pittsburgh ESPN
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado ESPN
7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root
Soccer, men
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Man City CBS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington St. 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
