The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 49° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Mon., April 25, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis FS1

6:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami NBA

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Memphis TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Pittsburgh ESPN

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado ESPN

7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root

Soccer, men

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Man City CBS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington St. 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports