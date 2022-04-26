The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Military

Soldier killed, 2 hurt at Washington state training center

UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022

Soldiers with the 81st Brigade work on maintenance on their Stryker Armored Combat Vehicle, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Yakima Training Center.  (COLIN MULVANY)
Associated Press

YAKIMA, Wash. — A soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state, Army officials said.

Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a “single-vehicle incident,” during a training exercise at the facility north of Selah, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

A news release from the infantry division said Marquez, 20, was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in western Washington.

The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.

The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released, officials said. The military did not release their names.

The incident is under investigation.

