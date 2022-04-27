Former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon signs with Kansas City Chiefs
UPDATED: Wed., April 27, 2022
Anthony Gordon, a record-breaking former Washington State quarterback, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, per multiple reports.
He spent time in the Chiefs’ off-season program and training camp ahead of the 2021 season and played in two preseason games, completing 7 of 7 passes for 42 yards in Kansas City’s 17-10 win over Arizona on Aug. 20 and completing 11 of 17 passes for 79 yards in the Chiefs’ 19-16 win over San Francisco on Aug. 14.
Gordon was released by Kansas City on Aug. 23 and signed to the Denver Broncos’ practice squad Dec. 21.
After graduating from WSU, Gordon signed with the Seattle Seahawks in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent but was waived in September. He inked a reserves/futures contract with Kansas City in January.
Gordon served as a backup for three seasons at WSU before setting program and Pac-12 single-season records for passing yards (5,579), passing touchdowns (48) and completions (493) as a senior and first-year starter in 2019. He captured second-team All-Pac-12 recognition and was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s best QB. WSU had a 6-7 record that year in its final season under coach Mike Leach.
