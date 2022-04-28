Towering tackle Ashton Tripp, from Kennewick, commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State secured an in-state commitment Thursday from towering offensive tackle Ashton Tripp, a class of 2023 product from Kennewick.

Tripp stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds. The three-star prospect had recruiting interest from Washington, Boise State, Eastern Washington and Montana State, but his only offer listed on 247Sports.com came from WSU.

A first-team All-Mid-Columbia Conference pick, Tripp helped Kennewick High to an appearance in the State 3A title game last year. The Lions lost to Bellevue 17-13 and finished their season with a 12-2 record.

Tripp is the Cougars’ third commit – and third Washingtonian – for the 2023 class, joining athlete Trey Leckner (Snohomish) and offensive tackle Nathan Pritchard (Auburn). Coach Jake Dickert has stressed the importance of in-state recruiting since taking over the job.