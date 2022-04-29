The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., April 29, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 FS1

Noon: AMA Supercross: Round 16 NBC

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Miami at Georgia Tech ESPNU

5 p.m.: Mississippi at Arkansas ESPN2

5 p.m.: Santa Clara at San Diego ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox FS1

3:10 p.m.: Seattle at Miami Root

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets FS1

7 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers or Cincinnati at Colorado MLB

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez ESPN

College softball

9 a.m.: Florida at LSU ESPN2

Football, college

1:30 p.m.: California Spring Showcase Pac-12

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: NFL draft: Rounds 4-7 ABC/ESPN/NFL

Football, USFL

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Houston Fox 28

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan Fox 28

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: Catalunya Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Mexico Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Mexico Open CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship Golf

Lacrosse, college men

11 a.m.: Harvard at Yale ESPNU

Lacrosse, college women

9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan ESPNU

MMA, UFC Fight Night

1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2

4 p.m.: Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera ESPN

Soccer, men, Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United USA

7 a.m.: Burnley at Watford USA

9:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Leeds United NBC

Softball, college

6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: USC at Washington St. 920-AM

6 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: Seattle at Miami 1080-AM

Baseball, NWL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: Idaho Spring Game 1080-AM

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: NFL draft 700-AM

All events subject to change

