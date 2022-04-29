On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., April 29, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 FS1
Noon: AMA Supercross: Round 16 NBC
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Miami at Georgia Tech ESPNU
5 p.m.: Mississippi at Arkansas ESPN2
5 p.m.: Santa Clara at San Diego ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox FS1
3:10 p.m.: Seattle at Miami Root
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets FS1
7 p.m.: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers or Cincinnati at Colorado MLB
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez ESPN
College softball
9 a.m.: Florida at LSU ESPN2
Football, college
1:30 p.m.: California Spring Showcase Pac-12
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: NFL draft: Rounds 4-7 ABC/ESPN/NFL
Football, USFL
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Houston Fox 28
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan Fox 28
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: Catalunya Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Mexico Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Mexico Open CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Palos Verdes Championship Golf
Lacrosse, college men
11 a.m.: Harvard at Yale ESPNU
Lacrosse, college women
9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan ESPNU
MMA, UFC Fight Night
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2
4 p.m.: Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera ESPN
Soccer, men, Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United USA
7 a.m.: Burnley at Watford USA
9:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Leeds United NBC
Softball, college
6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: USC at Washington St. 920-AM
6 p.m.: LMU at Gonzaga 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: Seattle at Miami 1080-AM
Baseball, NWL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: Idaho Spring Game 1080-AM
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: NFL draft 700-AM
All events subject to change
