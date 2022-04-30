The right feel: 10 tips for adding texture, textiles to your decor

A velvet bench adds an element of texture and luxury to this master bedroom. (Scott Gabriel Morris)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Texture and tactile materials can help infuse an often ignored sensory element: touch. How often have you enjoyed how something felt – a furry pillow, textured throw or area rug?

Regardless, the decor element of incorporating texture into your space can help elevate your home and please the senses.

Looking for ways to infuse texture into your home? Here are some decor inspiration ideas.

Use toss pillows as an opportunity to bring in texture. Materials such as velvet and even some cottons are good places to start.

Throws, throws, throws. Throws are portable and available in various colors and materials and can be a wonderful way to infuse texture.

Consider faux fur. Faux fur remains a popular way to bring texture into a space.

Wall art can be an ideal way to incorporate texture in an innovative way.

Textured, shag and raised area rugs can help bring in an instant textured element.

Textiles provide a finishing touch to a space. That can include bedding and drapery.

Consider upholstery as opportunities to infuse texture.

Small furniture elements such as ottomans and footstools can be used as opportunities to infuse texture.

Consider wood and organic elements in areas where you wish to incorporate texture.

Greenery. From flowers to plants, greenery helps add a textured element to nearly any space.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning TV host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.