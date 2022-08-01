10 under $10

1 Art on the Green – 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Celebrating its 54th anniversary, Art on the Green’s three-day event will feature works from 120 artists, musicians, food, wine and beer gardens. Held in conjunction with the downtown Street Fair on Sherman Avenue and Taste of Coeur d’Alene in City Park. For information, visit artonthegreencda.com. Admission: FREE

2 3 Minute Mic – 7 p.m. on Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Local writer and journalist Cara Lorello will read from her debut poetry collection, “But at Least You’re Beautiful.” Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

3 Summer Improv Chaos – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Friday nights through August, Blue Door Theatre presents Summer Improv Chaos, a freeform improv comedy show inspired by summer jobs, spoiled vacations and family visits. This show is rated for general audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 Coaster – 8 p.m. on Friday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Coaster visits the Big Dipper with Eazz, Nathan Chartrey, Kaleb J., Flynn, JU and DJ Sacks Goldman. For information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $10

5 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 “The Day the World Came to Town” – 7 p.m. Monday, Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. Former Spokesman-Review journalist Jim DeFede discusses his book, “The Day the World Came to Town,” which helped inspired the Tony-winning Broadway musical “Come From Away,” about how Gander, Newfoundland took in more than 6,600 stranded airlines passengers in the days after 9/11. DeFede will be in conversation with Spokane author Jess Walter. Presented by the Northwest Passages Book Club and The Spokesman-Review. Tickets can be purchased online at spokane7tickets.com. Admission: $7

7 “Boss Baby” – 9:30 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. “A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his seven-year-old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.” Rated PG. 97 minutes. Directed by Tom McGrath. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

8 Runaway Lemonade Band – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Six-piece group Runaway Lemonade Band visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

9 Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Coeur d’Alene Park, 2195 W 2nd Ave, Spokane. The 25th anniversary of Browne’s Addition summer concert series continues with music from Free Whiskey. Former Spokane poet laureate Laura Read will kick off the evening with a Poetry Prelude. For information, visit my.spokanecity.org/parksrec or call (509) 625-6200. Admission: FREE

10 Riverstone Summer Concert Series – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Riverstone Park, 1805 W. Tilford Lane, Coeur d’Alene. The Riverstone Summer Concert Series continues with 7-piece Motown-Soul-R&B band Nu Jack City and opener Scotty Dodson. For information, visit artsandculturecda.org, select calendar and scroll to find “Riverstone Summer Concert Series.” Admission: FREE