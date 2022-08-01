On the air
Mon., Aug. 1, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
4:10 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB
6:45 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco TBS
Basketball, WNBA
6 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
