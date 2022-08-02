Art on the Green brings fine arts to the North Idaho College campus for 54th time

The 54th annual “Art on the Green” will feature a total of 106 fine artists – 65 returning and 41 newcomers – from 16 states offering jewelry, sculpture, painting, glass, furniture, pottery and more.

The 54th annual Art on the Green in Coeur d’Alene this weekend will feature a total of 106 fine artists – 65 returning and 41 newcomers – from 16 states offering jewelry, sculpture, painting, glass, furniture, pottery and more.

“We had to cancel in 2020 … but last year, we were told by many artists that because of Art on the Green sales, they were able to pay off bills that had accumulated from COVID,” Art on the Green president Diane Solomon said. “We’re really appreciative of the support of the community because the community really comes out and they buy art.”

Over the course of the weekend, visitors will have the chance to walk through the event’s Juried Art Show, take art classes and peruse the Clothesline Art Sale, featuring a range of smaller pieces suitable for any budget.

This year’s juried art show will include a people’s choice award. The winner, announced Saturday evening, will receive a $250 prize. To vote, visit the Juried Art Show tent on Friday or Saturday before 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, younger visitors are encouraged to check out the children’s art garden for a chance to exercise their creativity. Kids will be able to paint on easels, make wooden necklaces, play with clay, paint gourdes, try silk screening, paint kites, and compete in Art on the Green’s scavenger hunt. For a full schedule of activities, visit artonthegreencda.com.

The event will also feature live entertainment on two stages, starting on Friday at 11 a.m. Highlights include performances by Truck Mills and Carl Rey, Deep Roots, Cathy Colton and the Reluctants, Rusty and Ginger, No Soap Radio, cellist Julian Conigliaro, Milango and The Jazz Professors. For a full schedule of entertainers, visit artonthegreencda.com.

A wide variety of concessions will be available all weekend, the proceeds of which all go towards funding future events and booking live entertainment.

A shuttle bus will run intermittently between North Idaho College and Sherman Ave to allow visitors to wander between Art on the Green and the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair in downtown.

For information, visit artonthegreencda.com.