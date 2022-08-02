Report: Gonzaga, Kent State will play on Dec. 5 in Spokane

Hours after Gonzaga released its 16-game West Coast Conference slate, another piece of news regarding the Bulldogs’ 2022-23 schedule was unveiled.

Gonzaga will reportedly host Kent State as part of its nonconference schedule, according to the Record-Courier newspaper in Kent, Ohio. Bracketeer.com’s Rocco Miller later confirmed the news and reported the game will take place on Dec. 5 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

It becomes the 11th known game of Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule and fourth home game. With Tuesday’s WCC reveal, the Bulldogs are up to 27 known games in 2022-23.

Gonzaga has played four games against current Mid-American Conference members, but this will be the first ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Golden Flashes.

Kent State finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 23-12 and 16-4 conference mark, recording the program’s highest win total since 2010-11.

The Golden Flashes took a 14-game winning streak into the MAC Tournament championship game before losing to Akron after four Kent State players were suspended for taking part in a profane video posted to Snapchat after the semifinal round. Three players, including a starting guard, were suspended for the first half of the title game. Kent State then lost to Southern Utah in the first round of The Basketball Classic.