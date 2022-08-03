Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Johnathan E. Rowland and Jazmin A. Chavez, both of Post Falls.

Logan K. Haas and Yvonne M. Sabatino, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Dean P. Witcher, of Mead, and Susan A. Scarburry, of Spokane.

Tyler W. McCollough and Mekna M. Schilling, both of Post Falls.

Pierce B. Rehn and Allysen J. Hawk, both of Spokane.

Jonah L. Sandoval and Alexandra L. Douglas, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniil S. Nazarov, of Ferndale, and Viktoriya A. Pankratova, of Spokane.

Quinn G. Nelson and Alyssa J. Cook, both of Spokane.

Zakary T. Zuck and Alyssa M. Bean, both of Spokane.

Isaiah T. Hood and Tayor M. Charbonneau, both of Spokane.

Garrett A. Henry and Morgan S. Johnson, both of Spokane.

David J. Hicks and Ariel T. Hawkes, both of Burien.

Brandon R. C. Bensinger and Carli M. Mode, both of Post Falls.

Tyler J. R. Fowlow, of Marystown, Canada, and Hannah E. Ruiz, of Liberty Lake.

Nicholas C. Johnson and Amanda E. Roche, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Coleman J. Tomason and Rianne L. Baker, both of Liberty Lake.

Ashley E. Perry and Chanel M. Waggoner, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

The Hands of Time v. First Cut Contractor LLC, property damages.

Hope House LLC v. Rhiannon Malotte, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Frank Suckow, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Mateo Rubio, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jennifer Sands, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jacklyn Williams, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Amber Abrahamson, restitution of premises.

Sherwin-Williams Co. v. My Drywall Guy LLC, money claimed owed.

Patrick Shaw v. Colleen M. Lund, seeking quiet title.

William Luke v. Clyde Zurcher, restitution of premises.

Michael Heckathorn v. Ashlee Pratt, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Rosa Valencia, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Devon D. Smith, restitution of premises.

Simon Horton v. John Zacher, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Donna-Marie Hill v. The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., complaint for damages.

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Henderson Legacy LLC, et al., complaint for declaratory judgment and replevin.

Michiko Stehrenberger v. Charles V. Carroll, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dougherty, Misty D. and Sean L.

Stroud, Dohn and Jody W.

Muyenzi, Marc and Barengayabo, Sylvane S.

Batson, Sally R. and Lawrence R.

Ralph, Heather N. and John A., Jr.

Johnson, Jennifer M. and Jackson, Michael C.

Knoll, Joshua J. and Grochowicz, Stephanie A.

Brown, David A. and Emily R.

Ross, Anally V. and Andrew K.

Ross, Anda and Paul D.

Johnson, Patricia L. and Gary E.

Thomas, Sonja M. and Berault, Vaughn J., Jr.

Dewitte, Donaven J. and Cynthia D.

Shepard, Shawn M. and Labare, Kristy K.

Frisby, Jamie P. and Hackman, Richard D.

Brown, Alexandra and Nicholas

Marriages decreed invalid

Fuller, Kaylee and Babcock, Christopher

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Samuel S. Kozlov, 20; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sex explicit conduct.

Judge Michael Price

Alisha L. Moss, 39; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to vehicle prowling.

Judge John O. Cooney

Tyler M. Winston, 31; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree attempted theft.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

James T. Williams, 23; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Haylie M. Pariseau, 22; 60 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Alexander M. Kalender, 35; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order and resisting arrest.

Chad J. Jeremiah, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault of a child.

Donald W. Delano, 40; 12 months in jail, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Amanda R. Jaggar, 35; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Marshall L. Price, 39; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree organized retail theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Stanley T. Renz, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Robert E. Denton, 44; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Bobby W. Palmer, 50; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jonathan R. M. Weyerts, 35; $6,376.30 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

John D. Koberstine, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

John P. Anderson, 44; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

David M. Clutinger, 53; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Fitsum R. Kidane, 38; 33 days in jail, reckless endangerment.