Spokane Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan

By Sidiq Moltafet The Spokesman-Review

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers voiced support on Wednesday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, amid threats from Beijing of a military response.

“As soon as I learned that there was the possibility of her visiting Taiwan, and then it became so controversial, I felt it was important that she go,” McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, said in an interview. “I thought that if she had decided not to go, that that would send a really bad signal.”

Pelosi’s trip to the island nation has been met with controversy after China, which considers Taiwan one of its territories, warned against it.

McMorris Rodgers joins other prominent Republicans who have applauded the visit. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and 25 GOP senators released a statement in support of Pelosi’s trip on Tuesday.

“I believe it is important that we are supporting Taiwan, and so I support her visit,” McMorris Rodgers said.

In an interview Wednesday, McMorris Rodgers said she was in support of sending military aid to Taiwan.

Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon.