Idaho Gov. Little appoints Eva Nye to Pocatello’s District 29 Senate seat

By Christina Lords Idaho Capital Sun

Eva Nye has been appointed to fill Idaho’s Legislative District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, Gov. Brad Little announced in a Friday news release.

A Pocatello resident, Eva Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes stepping in as a substitute legislator for District 29 Reps. Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Eva Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters, according to the press release.

“Once again, Teresa’s and my sincere condolences are with the family and loved ones of Mark Nye – a loyal public servant whose leadership significantly impacted our state,” Little said in the release. “I appreciate Eva stepping up to serve the people of District 29 and the State of Idaho.”

Eva Nye will complete the remainder of her husband’s term, which ends in January 2023. Mark Nye was not seeking re-election.

“Mark was a man of honor, a kind and loving person who represented Legislative District 29 with distinction,” Eva Nye said. “His absence in the Capitol will be felt by all the citizens of Idaho. I am honored to complete his term in the Idaho Legislature serving District 29.”

The candidates running for the district’s Senate seat in the 2022 general election are Republican David T. Worley and Democrat James D. Ruchti.