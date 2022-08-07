Biden tests negative again, emerges from isolation

By Peter Baker New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden left isolation Sunday morning after a weeklong rebound case of COVID-19, heading to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware for a short getaway before resuming official travel.

The president appeared in good spirits as he emerged from the White House in the early morning hours without a tie and headed to Marine One for the flight to the beach.

“I’m feeling good,” he told reporters.

The White House said Biden had tested negative for the coronavirus for a second consecutive day before leaving the White House.

“He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel,” Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, the White House physician, said in a memo released by the White House.

Biden originally tested positive for the coronavirus July 21 and experienced a sore throat, runny nose, cough, body aches and fatigue. After five days of isolation and a regimen of antiviral treatment Paxlovid, he tested negative and returned to the Oval Office, only to test positive again several days later and go back into isolation. He tested negative again Saturday, and O’Connor said the president would wait until a second negative result to emerge from isolation.

While he has tried to maintain a schedule of public appearances via video feed from the White House residence, Biden has been eager to return to the political fray in person at a time when he has scored some significant successes and wants to translate them into public support heading into the fall midterm campaigns.

The president’s beach trip will not last long. Anticipating a second negative test result, the White House had scheduled a trip for the president and the first lady to visit Kentucky on Monday to examine flood damage.

He is scheduled to hold Rose Garden ceremonies Tuesday and Wednesday to sign legislation investing in the domestic semiconductor industry and expanding medical care for veterans exposed to toxic substances from burning trash pits on military bases.