‘Alaskan Bush People’ star Matt Brown found dead in Okanogan County river, brother says

By Kim Willis and Liza Esquibias USA Today USA Today

“Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown has been found dead, his brother revealed.

Bear Brown confirmed in a video posted to his verified social media channels in the early hours of Sunday that his missing sibling’s body had been recovered in an Okanogan County river.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago, and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear told supporters in an update. Their brother Noah “helped them pull the body out of the water, and Noah identified him.”

Matt rose to fame during his time on Discovery Channel’s “Alaskan Bush People,” which ran for 14 seasons from 2014 until 2022. The series followed the Brown family’s life in remote Alaska.

“I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly. He struggled for a long time, as I’ve mentioned. And I was so worried he was going to end up, you know, like, OD’d or something like that,” Bear said. “It does look as though the injury is self-inflicted.”

Hours later, Noah Brown confirmed in his own social media video that he was part of the search-and-rescue group that retrieved the body of his oldest brother, who had his ID and Social Security card on him.

“Say your prayers and tell people that you love that you love them while you can,” Noah concluded.

Bear pointedly asked followers to “please, please be respectful to my family and to my mom, and please watch the comments that you leave, guys.”

“One of (Matt’s) last videos, he’s actually talking about how negative people were on his posts,” Bear said. “Keep in mind that people on the other side of your screen, people that you’re watching a video of, they’re real people, too. … Leave as many negative comments about me as you want, but please leave my family out of it.”

Brown family feared for days





In a video shared Thursday, Bear explained he had been told “Matt took his own life” after being spotted near a river in Okanogan County in Washington.

“Witnesses say that he was seen in a river, at a river or close to a river,” Bear said, adding police had been unable to find a body. At the time, he said, “I can’t confirm it 100%, but it looks like” it is Matt.

In one of their last conversations, Bear said, Matt told him “he had fallen off the wagon.”

“I was like, ‘Well, get back on it, man. Everybody falls off. Just get back on it. Go to rehab if you’ve got to. You’ve got this,’ ” Bear said, adding that public speculation Matt’s family “shunned him” is false.

Witness statement





A search had been underway for days.

“A caller reported to Okanogan 911 that he had just spoken to a male sitting in the shallow water of the Okanogan River south of Oroville, WA,” a Thursday news release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department read. “The caller turned away from the man sitting in the river, heard a sound, turned back toward the man in the water and saw the man was face down in the water drifting away in the current.”

Authorities also revealed that “a firearm was recovered from the water in the area where the male was last seen.”

Suicide Lifeline: If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time, day or night, or chat online.

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This article originally appeared on USA Today

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