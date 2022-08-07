On the air
Sun., Aug. 7, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego MLB
7:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: New York at Dallas NBA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
