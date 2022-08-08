Film Calendar

“Boss Baby” – A suit wearing, briefcase carrying baby pairs up with his seven year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Rated PG. 97 minutes. Directed by Tom McGrath. Showing Friday at at 9:30 a.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Babe” – Babe, a pig raised by sheepdogs on a rural English farm, learns to herd sheep with a little help from Farmer Hoggett. Rated G. 91 minutes. Directed by Chris Noonan. Showing Friday at 12:14 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“The Jerk” – A simpleminded, sheltered country boy suddenly decides to leave his family home to experience life in the big city, where his naivete is both his best friend and his worst enemy. Rated R. 94 minutes. Directed by Carl Reiner. Showing Sunday at 5 p.m., Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. and Thursday at 10 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Pitch Perfect” – Beca, a freshman at Barden University, is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school’s all-girls singing group. Injecting some much needed energy into their repertoire, The Bellas take on their male rivals in a campus competition. Rated PG-13. 112 minutes. Directed by Jason Moore. Showing Monday-Aug. 19 at noon. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“They Live” – A politically subversive blend of horror, sci-fi and action featuring Roddy Piper. The film is an underrated genre classic from the genius John Carpenter and it features legendary scenes. Rated R. 94 minutes. Directed by John Carpenter. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $5. (208) 882-8537.