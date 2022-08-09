10 under $10

1 “Babe” – 12:14 p.m. on Friday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Babe, a pig raised by sheepdogs on a rural Australian farm, learns to herd sheep with a little help from Farmer Hoggett. Rated G. 91 minutes. Directed by Chris Noonan. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

2 Summer Academy Performances – 5 p.m. on Friday, Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint, Idaho. The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint hosts an orchestral, choral and instrumental art show at the Panida Theater. For information, visit panida.org or call (208) 263-9191. Admission: $5

3 Lucas Brown – 8 p.m. on Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

4 Historic Walking Tours – 10 a.m. on Saturday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Local historian Chet Caskey offers walking tours of downtown Spokane. Beginning at 10 a.m. and noon, the tours start from the Spokane Visitor Information Center next to the Rotary Fountain. For information, visit spokaneriverfrontpark.com or call (509) 625-6601.

5 Those Damn Kids – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jackson St. Bar and Grill, 2436 N. Astor St. Alternative group Those Damn Kids visits the Jackson St. Bar and Grill with Day Shadow, Clementine Was Right, Rusted Hand and Lust for Glory. For information, visit Jackson St. Bar on Facebook. Admission: $10

6 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. A weekend farmers’ and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through October 22. For information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

7 Spokane Farmers’ Market – 8 a.m. on Saturday and Wednesday, 20 W. 5th Ave. The Spokane Farmers’ Market offers a range of fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, organic vegetables and other products. For information, visit spokanefarmersmarket.org. Admission: FREE

8 “Bold Beauty” – 11 a.m. daily, Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Art Spirit Gallery hosts “Bold Beauty,” an exhibition featuring mixed media works by Aaron Jonson, Maggie Jazczack, Stephanie Frostad, Molly Sims, Wilson Ong, Tom Jazczack and Doug Fluckinger. The exhibition will run through Sept. 6. The gallery’s hours are Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For information, visit TheArtSpiritGallery.com or call (208) 765-6006. Admission: FREE

9 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

10 Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Coeur d’Alene Park, 2195 W 2nd Ave, Spokane. Next up, the 25th anniversary of Browne’s Addition summer concert series will feature Soul Proprietor with a poetry prelude delivered by Thom Caraway. For information, visit my.spokanecity.org/parksrec or call (509) 625-6200. Admission: FREE