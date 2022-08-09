Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Artists in the Garden – Diverse regional artists present their work for sale. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through Aug. 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Classes/Workshops

Tuesday Intermediate Pottery – Six week intermediate pottery course taught by Jackie Goolsbey. Students must have basic knowledge and skills to create functional and complete works. Course for ages 16 and up. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. through Sept. 13. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Tuesday Evening Beginner Pottery – Six week beginners pottery course to learn the fundamentals of pottery. Class for ages 16 and up. Tuesdays at 6 p.m. through Sept. 13. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $235. (208) 930-1876.

Intermediate Pottery with Louise Schollaert – Afternoon Intermediate Pottery with Louise Schollaert. In this six week immersion pottery course, students will apply all prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. New skills, material use and tool applications will also be acquired by the student at the end of this course. Ages 16 and up. Thursdays, noon-3 p.m. through Sept. 15. 119 North 2nd Street, Coeur d’ Alene. $275. (208) 930-1876.

Adventures in Art Day Camp – Lisa Soranaka leads the class in making a variety of art projects for all levels, learning to work with different mediums. For ages 7-14, pre-registration is required. Monday, 9:30 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $145. (509) 325-1500.

Aug. Sew Uniquely You Classes – Saturday: Youth Sew, 10 a.m.-noon.; teen classes, 1-3 p.m. $20; Aug. 27: Digitizer Dolls Class, 1-3 p.m. $10; Monday, Aug. 22 and 29: Elna Club, 10 a.m.-noon. $20; Tuesday: Sew on Your Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20; Applique Your Angel, two day class: Aug. 23, 1-4 p.m. and Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $40; Thursday: Make your points behave, 1-3 p.m. $20; Aug. 25: Use the Double Needle for Special Projects, 1-3 p.m. $20. Sew Uniquely You, 11402 N. Newport Highway, Suite C. (509) 467-8210.

Garland Sketch Crawl – Sketch and paint landmarks of the Garland neighborhood with instructor, Megan Perkins. Open to adults and students ages 14 and older. Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $20. (509) 325-1500.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Hand Stitchery – Meet with other hand-stitchers and learn about applique, cross stitch, embroidery, crochet, knitting and more. Meets every third Wednesday of the month, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Let’s Make Salsa – Learn how to make fresh salsa using your tomatoes, garden herbs and other veggies. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Wednesday, 4-6 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden, Idaho. $40. (208) 762-4825.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Home/Garden

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing an activities related to nutrition, gardening, and exercise. Every Wednesday, 1-5 p.m. through Aug. 24. This free program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays through Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.