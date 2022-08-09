Man arrested after pulling knife on Valley 7-Eleven clerk during robbery, authorities say

A 48-year-old man is accused of pulling a pocketknife on a 7-Eleven clerk and telling him to back up after the clerk confronted the man in the parking lot for stealing items from the convenience store Monday night in Spokane Valley.

Deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. at the store on Park Road and Broadway Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

A deputy saw Shawn M. Moller in a park just north of the store, deputies said. The release said Moller, who matched the description of the suspect, complied with the deputy’s commands, then sat down, pulled a knife from his pocket and tossed it to the side.

Moller was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and two misdemeanor warrants. The clerk was not injured during the incident.

Moller remained in jail Tuesday night with a $35,250 bond.