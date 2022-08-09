Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler concedes; Perez will face Kent for the 3rd District

By Lauren Ellenbecker The Columbian

After Tuesday’s ballot dump of ballot returns, 3rd District Congressional Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, conceded.

Republican Joe Kent’s upward trend past Herrera Beutler was reinforced, advancing him to the November general election to in the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. He will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Skamania County.

Herrera Beutler is the first incumbent to lose in the district since Democratic Rep. Jolene Unsoeld lost the general election in 1994.

“Thank you, Southwest Washington, for entrusting me six times with the privilege of representing you in Congress. Ever since I was first elected to this seat I have done my very best to serve my home region and our country. Though my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home,” Herrera Beutler said in an emailed statement.

In Clark County, the most populated county in the district, Perez led with 35.96% of the 139,195 votes cast, followed by Herrera Beutler, 21.52%, and Kent, 20.40%. There are 500 ballots left to count as of Tuesday evening.

Kent’s lead over Herrera Beutler slightly decreased with the latest set of ballot counts, but he is still pulling ahead by 869 votes. Results from Thurston County have yet to be posted.