Associated Builders and Contractors local chapter CEO Bill Hughbanks stepping down

Bill Hughbanks is stepping down as president and CEO of the Inland Pacific chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, the organization recently announced.

Hughbanks is leaving for a position with national law firm, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, which has an office in Spokane. His departure will be effective Aug. 17.

Hughbanks has been chief executive since November. He has also served as the chapter’s attorney and on its board prior to replacing Suzanne Schmidt, who faces Democrat Ted Cummings in the November general election to replace retiring Rep. Bob McCaslin in the 4th Legislative District..

Hughbanks said he’ll remain involved with ABC’s local chapter as a member.

“The best part of working for the chapter is getting to know all of its members,” he said. “I look forward to maintaining those friendships and relationships as years go forward. It really is a great organization.”

Sarah Cottam will serve as the chapter’s interim president and CEO. Cottam joined the chapter as an administrative assistance eight years ago and is currently the chapter’s vice president and chief operating officer.

The chapter’s executive committee will be coordinating with Associated Builders and Contractors’ national office to begin a search for a new president and CEO.

Cottam will “certainly be welcome and encouraged to apply for the permanent president and CEO position along with other qualified candidates,” the chapter said in a Facebook post.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade organization with more than 21,000 members and 68 chapters.

ABC’s Inland Pacific chapter was founded in 1979 and its work includes government representation, legal advocacy, education, workforce development and more.