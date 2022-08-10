History for Chron

The opening of Spokane’s first city market was scheduled for Aug. 22.

Plans called for the market, which would operate six days a week, to be held on Second Avenue between Howard and Stevens streets.

The first farmer at the location each day would have the pick of locations. Each farmer would be charged 25 cents a day for rent to be a part of the market.

Thomas Malony, of Spokane, was appointed to the national congressional committee for the upcoming Democratic campaign.

James T. Lloyd, chairman of the National Democratic Committee, appointed Malony.

The dispatch indicated that Malony was “probably” the only Democrat from Washington named to the body.

A resolution endorsing an entire system of concrete bridges for Spokane was passed by the board of managers of the 150,000 Club.

A concrete bridge for Monroe Street was “especially urged” by the club. The effort also suggest only concrete bridges be erected spanning the Spokane River.

The Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad was expected to file for a plat in Olympia to build a branch line that would “drain the (state’s) great wheat sections” of Waterville and Buckingham. The line was also expected to tap all of the Columbia River trade at Bridgeport.