Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Boston MLB

5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Boxing

1:30 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FOX

7 p.m.: Lopez vs. Campa ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: BC at Calgary ESPN2

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Chicago NFL

1 p.m.: Indianapolis at Buffalo NFL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh NFL

5 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Houston NFL

6 p.m.: Dallas at Denver NFL

Golf

6:30 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: St. Jude Championship NBC

Noon: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

MMA

4 p.m.: Vera vs. Cruz ESPN

Motorsports

5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Worldwide Express 250 FS1

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Everton USA

7 a.m.: Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth USA

9:30 a.m.: Brentford vs. Manchester United NBC

9:30 a.m.: AC Milan vs. Udinese CBS Sports

5:05 p.m.: Juarez vs. Pachuca FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Football, NFL preseason

2 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh 94.5-FM

All events subject to change

