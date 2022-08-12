On the air
Fri., Aug. 12, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Boston MLB
5:05 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Boxing
1:30 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FOX
7 p.m.: Lopez vs. Campa ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: BC at Calgary ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Chicago NFL
1 p.m.: Indianapolis at Buffalo NFL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh NFL
5 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Houston NFL
6 p.m.: Dallas at Denver NFL
Golf
6:30 a.m.: DP World: Handa World Invitational Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: St. Jude Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: St. Jude Championship NBC
Noon: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
MMA
4 p.m.: Vera vs. Cruz ESPN
Motorsports
5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Worldwide Express 250 FS1
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Aston Villa vs. Everton USA
7 a.m.: Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth USA
9:30 a.m.: Brentford vs. Manchester United NBC
9:30 a.m.: AC Milan vs. Udinese CBS Sports
5:05 p.m.: Juarez vs. Pachuca FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Football, NFL preseason
2 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh 94.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.