Pennsylvania congressman has served 5 times.
Aug. 12, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:23 p.m.
Congressman has served five terms
An article from the Philadelphia Inquirer that appeared on page A7 of Friday’s newspaper gave the incorrect number terms served in Congress by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. Perry is in his fifth term in the House of Representatives.
