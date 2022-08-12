The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 81° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Pennsylvania congressman has served 5 times.

Aug. 12, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:23 p.m.

Congressman has served five terms

An article from the Philadelphia Inquirer that appeared on page A7 of Friday’s newspaper gave the incorrect number terms served in Congress by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. Perry is in his fifth term in the House of Representatives.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.