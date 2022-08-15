Egg prices finally falling
Aug. 15, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:19 p.m.
Egg prices that rocketed to record highs after one the worst bird flu outbreaks in U.S. history are now falling – fast – as the industry replaces dead hens.
Midwest large eggs, the benchmark for commodity price, closed at $2.16 a dozen on Friday, down about 37% from late July’s record high, according to commodity researcher Urner Barry.
That’ll provide relief for consumers, who saw egg prices jump 47% at U.S. grocery stores last month during the worst period of food inflation since 1979.
Retail rates generally follow commodity prices, so consumers should see a “significant” drop by more than a dollar per dozen in the next 30 days, said John Brunnquell, chief executive officer of Egg Innovations, one of the biggest U.S. producers of free-range eggs.
Farms are repopulating birds that they had to kill during this year’s highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak, Brunnquell said in a phone interview.
HBO cutting 70 employees
Warner Bros. Discovery is firing about 70 workers who work at HBO and HBO Max, the latest round of cutbacks after its parent company merged with Discovery.
The cuts affect 14% of the staff under HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys and fall heavily on a group that makes live-action programs for kids and families, an area the company is now de-emphasizing.
Bloys is also consolidating the HBO and HBO Max comedy development teams into one group, the company said Monday.
Warner Bros. Discovery, formed in April through the combination of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia division, has been cutting costs to reduce the debt needed to finance the deal.
From wire reports
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.