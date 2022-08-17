Corrections
Aug. 17, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:49 p.m.
Meeting request was received
A Wednesday story about a canvassing report compiled in collaboration with the Washington Voter Research Project incorrectly described whether the group had requested a meeting with the Spokane County commissioners due to incorrect information from a source. The commissioners did receive the meeting request.
