Golden Handle Brewing Co. relocates to downtown Spokane

A worker-owned social purpose brewery is now open in downtown Spokane.

The Golden Handle Brewing Co. has relocated from 111 S. Cedar St. to the a space formerly occupied by the Steel Barrel at 154 S. Madison St., Suite 100.

Golden Handle’s mission is to brew quality craft beer while giving back to the community, said Alexa Ymer, Golden Handle’s taproom coordinator.

The brewery is donating a portion of craft beer sales toward supporting local nonprofits as well as biomedical and neurogenerative disease research, Ymer said.

“We are looking at giving back to the community in different ways and to all sorts of nonprofits and organizations,” she said.

Golden Handle features 30 taps, 15 of which are its own craft brews. The remaining 15 taps will offer rotating beers from other Northwest breweries, Ymer said.

The brewery also offers cider, mead, kombucha and a selection of canned beers.

Golden Handle’s menu features “elevated pub food,” including sandwiches, salads, a hummus plate and pretzels served with house-made dipping sauce, among other items, Ymer said.

The brewery sources its bread from local purveyors Great Harvest Bakery and the Grain Shed.

Tim Stolz and Jason Gerstner founded the brewery as the Golden Handle Project in 2020.

It has since evolved into a cooperative, meaning its owned collectively by workers, Ymer said.

Golden Handle is open Thursday through Monday from noon to 9 p.m. The brewery is planning a grand opening celebration on Sept. 8 and 9.

“We are trying to make sure people know we’ve moved to this location in a great building,” Ymer said.