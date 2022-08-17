On the Air
Aug. 17, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:39 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee or Oakland at Texas MLB
4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Pittsburgh MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Dallas at Connecticut………………………………………………………..ESPNU
7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle……………………………………………………….ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle ESPN
Soccer, men’s
5:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs León FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Football, NFL preseason
3 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle 94.5-FM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
