Spokane, Washington
Aug. 17, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:39 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee or Oakland at Texas MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Pittsburgh MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Dallas at Connecticut………………………………………………………..ESPNU

7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle……………………………………………………….ESPN2

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle ESPN

Soccer, men’s

5:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs León FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Football, NFL preseason

3 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle 94.5-FM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

