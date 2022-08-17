Reader Photo: Small, nimble and in charge

Angela Marie took this photo of a bald eagle getting chased by a much smaller red-winged blackbird near Hauser Lake.

“The small, mighty and maneuverable often have the upper hand,” she wrote. “This common defense tactic is called ‘mobbing.’ A much smaller bird swoops, dives and chases away a large predator. This can range from ‘noise-mobbing’ to poking a predator in the eye. Besides scaring away the predator the goal can also be to distract from one’s nest, let others know about the intruder and sometimes to show off for the females.”

