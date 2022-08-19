10 under $10

1 Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Coeur d’ Alene Park, 2195 W. Second Ave., Spokane. The Browne’s Addition Summer Concert series continues with Brassworks and a poetry prelude by Mark Anderson. For information, visit my.spokanecity.org/parksrec or call (509) 625-6200. Admission: FREE

2 South Paw – 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. Country group South Paw visits Bolo’s Bar and Grill. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit Bolo’s Bar and Grill on Facebook or call (509) 891-8995. Admission: FREE

3 Jerry Lee Raines – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Singer-songwriter Jerry Lee Raines visits Coeur d’Alene Cellars. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit cdacellars.com or call (208) 664-2336. Admission: FREE

4 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

5 “The Breakfast Club” – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. A brain, an athlete, a basketcase, a princess, and a criminal spend a Saturday in detention and discover how much they have in common in John Hughes’ iconic film. Rated R. 97 minutes. Also showing at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 p.m. on Friday. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

6 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. on Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

7 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

8 “The Smurfs” – 9:30 a.m. on Monday-Friday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. “When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world into New York City.” Rated PG. 103 minutes. Directed by Raja Gosnell. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

9 The Sounds of Music – noon on Tuesday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Family groups will rotate through various stations as they learn about pitch, rhythm and the sounds and textures related to different instruments. You can also design your own percussion instruments, take sound samples and experiment with Garageband. For information, visit sparkwestcentral.org or call (509) 279-0299. Admission: FREE

10 Runaway Lemonade Band – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Six-piece group Runaway Lemonade Band visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE