History for Chron

Spokane Police continued to try to determine who fired a shot through the window at Ms. Kitty’s Adult Store on East Sprague Avenue.

Alex Texmo, manager of a different Ms. Kitty’s on North Division, said the bullet fired into the Ms. Kitty’s, at 6311 E. Sprague Ave., lodged in a wall and did not hit any patrons.

That store featured nude dancing and adult movies. Two or three patrons were inside at 2 a.m. when the shot was fired through the window.

Federal agents continued to investigate a July 6 bombing of the Ms. Kitty’s on North Division, where Texmo works.

Spokane County Commissioners were considering rival golf-course plans in an effort to alleviate crowding at the only course in Liberty Lake.

Commissioners earlier had rejected a proposal by developer William M. Main to donate 120 acres to be used as the next golf course in Liberty Lake.

Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce officials noted that the area badly needed a new course as an average of 68 golfers were being turned away at the Liberty Lake Golf Course.

Commissioners directed a delegation from the Valley chamber and an official from the West Plains to discuss their rival golf course projects.