Carly Dykes, S-R high school intern

Q: Who did you meet this summer who made the biggest impression on you and why?

A: The politicians I was able to meet with and interview undoubtedly made the biggest impression on me. It was interesting being able to meet one-on-one with political figures making big decisions both locally and nationally.

Q: What was your favorite story that you wrote this summer?

A: I have a few! “We the People: Around 700 Spokane County 17-year-olds can vote in the August primary,” “Paint rollers in hand, volunteers work to wipe away graffiti around downtown Spokane” and ‘’ ‘Breathless with rage’: Multiple generations voice outrage at Riverfront Park over abortion ban” were some of my favorite from this summer.

Q: What do you wish others who are your age understood better (or appreciated more) about local news? And after a summer in a newsroom, what misconceptions do you think others your age might have?

A: I wish other people my age understood the importance of unbiased, unfiltered local news. I think a common misconception that younger generations make about local news is that it is all insignificant and involves nothing that will affect them.

Q: Did you learn skills that you believe will help you in the future? What are they?

A: Absolutely! With strict deadlines and an expectation to produce quality articles, I developed a good sense of self-discipline and self-efficacy.

Q: And what are your plans this autumn?

A: I plan on applying to college and finishing my senior year at Lewis and Clark High School strong!