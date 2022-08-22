The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Music

Alter Bridge tickets go on sale Friday

Aug. 22, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:24 p.m.

Myles Kennedy, right, and Alter Bridge will perform on March 23 at the Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. (Courtesy photo)
Myles Kennedy, right, and Alter Bridge will perform on March 23 at the Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. (Courtesy photo)
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5440

Myles Kennedy will front his alt-metal band Alter Bridge March 23 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday via www.northernquest.com, or (509) 481-2800.

Word to the wise, Alter Bridge tickets go fast. The band’s two shows at the Knitting Factory in February 2020, sold out rapidly.

Expect an evening of visceral songs and some entertaining banter from Kennedy, who enjoys bantering with the audience.

Kennedy, who lives on the South Hill and graduated from Mead High School, formed Alter Bridge in 2004 with lead guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips, all three former members of the 1990s band Creed. Their debut album, “One Day Remains,” hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

