Mon., Aug. 22, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB
4:05 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees TBS
5:10 p.m.: Arizona at Kansas City OR Minnesota at Houston MLB
7:10 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
6 p.m.: Chicago at New York ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Washington at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
