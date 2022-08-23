DIY or not? Install an underdeck ceiling
To take advantage of the space beneath a second-floor deck, consider installing an underdeck. As a ceiling to the underside of the deck it also protects the area from rain and snow. The vinyl material acts as a ceiling drainage system and creates a ground level outdoor room or useful found space for storing bicycles and gardening equipment.
The ceiling and gutter system handle debris that slides down a panel and into the gutter so it drains itself, but if it gets stuck you can use a garden hose to flush it out. The material is sold at lumber yards and home centers. For more information go to www.raintightdecks.com.
To install an underdeck ceiling below a 14-by-20-foot deck, a contractor charges $2,622, which includes labor and material. A handy homeowner who has carpentry experience and tools can buy material for $1,750, do the job and save 33%.
To install the material, you’ll need a tape measure, chalk line and hammer or screw gun. You’ll also need a stepladder, work gloves, safety glasses, downspout diverters, vinyl flashing, 1-inch or 1½-inch galvanized or stainless nails or screws, and silicone caulk.
To find more DIY project costs and to post comments and questions, visit www.diyornot.com and m.diyornot.com on smartphones.
