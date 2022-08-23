History for Chron

Three officials used Spokane as a transportation base as they flew from the Lilac City on a trip to tour the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana.

Among the dignitaries were U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Orville L. Feeman, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas and U.S. Forest Service chief Edward P. Cliff.

The men reportedly were dressed for a hike.

The group was scheduled to take a several-day ride into roadless country.

A B-47 bomber flying a training mission out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, crashed in the mountains north of Boise and caused a small forest fire.

All three crew members were believed to have been killed in the fiery crash located about 8 miles south of Smiths Ferry and about 50 miles north of Boise.

Witnesses reportedly saw explosions from the crash as far south as Caldwell.

A Spokane father reportedly suffered a bite to the leg in his attempt to extricate his daughter’s estranged boyfriend from his home.

The man, identified only as a North side father, told police that after the boyfriend refused the leave, the father attempted to “forcibly” remove him.

During the struggle, the boyfriend bit him on the leg. Spokane Police arrive and asked the boyfriend to exit. He left.