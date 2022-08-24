The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 24, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:36 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs or L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay MLB

1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle YouTube

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Minnesota at Houston MLB

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City NFL

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

Golf women’s

6:30 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf

Soccer, women’s

3:30 p.m.: U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands (semifinal) FS1

7 p.m.: U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan (semifinal) FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

