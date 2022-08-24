On the Air
Aug. 24, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:36 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs or L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle YouTube
4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Minnesota at Houston MLB
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Green Bay at Kansas City NFL
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
Golf women’s
6:30 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, women’s
3:30 p.m.: U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands (semifinal) FS1
7 p.m.: U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan (semifinal) FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
