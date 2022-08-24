Reader photo: Feeding time

Rich Zywiak took this photo of a male Osprey “delivering breakfast to his family in Kendall Yards” on Aug. 15.

“He will eat the head before dropping off the fish so the offspring won’t get hurt by it flopping around,” Zywiak wrote.

