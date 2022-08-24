Where else to get a great waffle in Spokane? There are several options

By Adriana Janovich The Spokesman-Review

Keep waffling at these three Spokane spots.

• The vegan, gluten-free and year-round Pumpkin Waffles with Chai Butter are a longtime staple – and real crowd-pleaser – at Boots Bakery and Lounge, opened in 2012 in downtown’s historic Longbotham Building at 24 W. Main Ave. On the web: bootsbakery.com.

• The Tamale Waffle is a big favorite at Bruncheonette, where the gluten-free waffle batter features masa, cheddar and green onion for a true tamale-like taste. Mexican-spiced shredded beef, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, romaine lettuce, crema and two eggs round out this popular pick. Look, also for Chicken and Waffles with boneless fried chicken and a cinnamon-brown sugar waffle with bourbon butter and real maple syrup. At 1011 W. Broadway Ave. On the web: bruncheonettespokane.com.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to waffles at the Scoop, which has removed waffles from their menu.