Where else to get a great waffle in Spokane? There are several options

Aug. 24, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:27 a.m.

The tamale waffle, one of the signature dishes at Bruncheonette, features spicy shredded beef, two eggs, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeno, crema and cilantro. Green onion and cheddar are included in the batter, along with masa. (The Spokesman-Review photo archive)
The tamale waffle, one of the signature dishes at Bruncheonette, features spicy shredded beef, two eggs, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeno, crema and cilantro. Green onion and cheddar are included in the batter, along with masa. (The Spokesman-Review photo archive)
By Adriana Janovich The Spokesman-Review
The tamale waffle, one of the signature dishes at Bruncheonette, features spicy shredded beef, two eggs, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeno, crema and cilantro. Green onion and cheddar are included in the batter, along with masa. (The Spokesman-Review photo archive)
The tamale waffle, one of the signature dishes at Bruncheonette, features spicy shredded beef, two eggs, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeno, crema and cilantro. Green onion and cheddar are included in the batter, along with masa. (The Spokesman-Review photo archive)

Keep waffling at these three Spokane spots.

• The vegan, gluten-free and year-round Pumpkin Waffles with Chai Butter are a longtime staple – and real crowd-pleaser – at Boots Bakery and Lounge, opened in 2012 in downtown’s historic Longbotham Building at 24 W. Main Ave. On the web: bootsbakery.com.

• The Tamale Waffle is a big favorite at Bruncheonette, where the gluten-free waffle batter features masa, cheddar and green onion for a true tamale-like taste. Mexican-spiced shredded beef, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, romaine lettuce, crema and two eggs round out this popular pick. Look, also for Chicken and Waffles with boneless fried chicken and a cinnamon-brown sugar waffle with bourbon butter and real maple syrup. At 1011 W. Broadway Ave. On the web: bruncheonettespokane.com.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to waffles at the Scoop, which has removed waffles from their menu.

