Where else to get a great waffle in Spokane? There are several options
Aug. 24, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:27 a.m.
Keep waffling at these three Spokane spots.
• The vegan, gluten-free and year-round Pumpkin Waffles with Chai Butter are a longtime staple – and real crowd-pleaser – at Boots Bakery and Lounge, opened in 2012 in downtown’s historic Longbotham Building at 24 W. Main Ave. On the web: bootsbakery.com.
• The Tamale Waffle is a big favorite at Bruncheonette, where the gluten-free waffle batter features masa, cheddar and green onion for a true tamale-like taste. Mexican-spiced shredded beef, cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, romaine lettuce, crema and two eggs round out this popular pick. Look, also for Chicken and Waffles with boneless fried chicken and a cinnamon-brown sugar waffle with bourbon butter and real maple syrup. At 1011 W. Broadway Ave. On the web: bruncheonettespokane.com.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to waffles at the Scoop, which has removed waffles from their menu.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.