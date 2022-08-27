On the Air
Aug. 27, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:54 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN
Baseball, LLWS
7 a.m.: Consolation, Taiwan vs. Tennessee ESPN
Noon: Final, Curacao vs. Hawaii ABC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Toronto or Colorado at N.Y. Mets MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Cleveland at Seattle MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
1 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets NFL
1:30 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh CBS
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
Golf, women’s
4 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Dundee United at Celtic CBSSN
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur USA
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at New York City FS1
Soccer, women’s
7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Final FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.