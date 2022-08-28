Business Beat

Architecture

Architects West has hired Rod Rada as an architect. Rada previously worked as an associate principal at NAC Architecture, working on high-profile projects.

Banking

Jaclyn Clabby has been promoted to senior vice president of general counsel at Numerica Credit Union. Clabby will oversee all legal matters and assess risk to the credit union. She has more than 15 years of legal experience, previously working in private practice in Spokane.

Engineering

Verdis has hired Michael Williams as a project engineer for Verdis and Sam Bice as a senior project manager. Williams graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. With more than seven years of experience, he most recently worked as a civil project engineer at AHBL. Bice transitioned from marine construction to vertical construction in 2018 and most recently worked as vice president of operations at Texas Dewatering LLC in Katy, Texas.

Health care

Lia Head has been hired as an oncologist/hematologist at Cancer Care Northwest. Head received her medical degree from the University of Washington, followed by a residency in internal medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.