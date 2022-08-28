On the air
Sun., Aug. 28, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:38 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….MLB
Tennis
9 a.m.: US Open ESPN
4 p.m.: US Open ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
