10 under $10

Pig Out in the Park – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Monday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park for a weekend of free music and so much food, “you’ll never eat it all!” The festival will feature 35 public market booths, 50 food booths, 112 free concerts and 250 menu items. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. daily through Monday. For information, visit pigoutinthepark.com or call (509) 625-6601. Admission: FREE

“Prince of Egypt” – noon on Friday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. “Egyptian Prince Moses learns of his identity as a Hebrew and his destiny to become the chosen deliverer of his people.” 99 minutes. Rated PG. Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner and Simon Wells. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-2509. Admission: $2.50

“3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. on Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Hosted by Chris Cook, local poets are invited to share three minutes of written work. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. on Friday, Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Five-piece band Stagecoach West brings their brand of classic rock, country and classics to Barrister Winery. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit barristerwinery.com or call (509) 465-3591. Admission: FREE

Raggs and Bush Doktor – 9 p.m. on Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Reggae group Raggs and Bush Doktor visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: $5-10

Spokane Symphony in the Parks – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road in Liberty Lake, and 6 p.m. on Monday, Comstock Park, 600 W. 29th Ave. The Spokane Symphony’s annual Labor Day concerts are designed to give audiences a taste of the season to come while also featuring all of the Labor Day favorites locals have come to expect. Local group Funky Unkle will open the event. Box office staff will be on site at both Liberty Lake and Comstock to take ticket orders. For information, visit spokanesymphony.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200. Admission: FREE

Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

Jason Perry Band – 9 p.m. on Saturday, 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Funk, rock and soul group Jason Perry Band visits the 219 Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit 219.bar or call (208) 263-5673. Admission: FREE

Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages are welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

Dani Bacon – 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Americana and folk performer Dani Bacon visits the Iron Horse Bar and Grill. For information, visit Iron Horse Bar and Grill on Facebook. Admission: FREE