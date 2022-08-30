Literary Calendar

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

An Evening of Poetry with Connie Wasem Scott and Friends – Celebration of Connie Wasem Scott’s new collection, “The Open Hand of Sky” along with poets Laura Read and Tim Greenup. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Poetry Scribes of Spokane – Poetry Scribes of Spokane, monthly meeting. Wednesday, 1 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

New Fiction Book Club with Claire – This group meets the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Spokane Authors and Self Publishers – Sarah Vail, author of the Tim McAndrews mystery thriller series and a member of the board of Bitterroot Publishing, will talk about Bitterroot and her journey as an author. Thursday, 2 p.m. Shadle Public Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5300.

Creative Circle With Shawn Vestal – Volunteer drive with award-winning author Shawn Vestal, accompanied by Sam Ligon, Brooke Matson, Shantell Jackson, Jac Archer, Mary Cronk Farrell and Mark Anderson. Authors will read a passage from a work that speaks to them. Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.